Cummins Clocks 8% Sales Growth In Q2, Reiterates FY22 Outlook

- Cummins Inc. CMI reported second-quarter sales growth of 7.8% year-over-year to $6.59 billion, beating the consensus of $6.48 billion.
- EPS was $4.94 versus $4.10 a year ago.
- Sales in North America increased 15% while international revenues decreased 2% Y/Y, driven primarily by a slowdown in China and the indefinite suspension of its operations in Russia.
- Sales by segments: Engine $2.8 billion (+11% Y/Y), Distribution $2.3 billion (+17% Y/Y), Components $2 billion (-2% Y/Y), Power Systems $1.2 billion (+5% Y/Y), and New Power $42 million (+75% Y/Y).
- The gross margin expanded by 202 bps to 26.2%. Operating income was $897 million (+22% Y/Y), and the margin expanded by 160 bps to 13.6%.
- Cummins generated operating cash flow year-to-date of $763 million, compared to $955 million a year ago.
- EBITDA was $1.06 billion compared to $974 million in 2Q21, and the margin expanded by 10 bps to 16%.
- "High inflation and rising global interest rates have increased uncertainty about the pace of growth in the global economy. Demand for Cummins' products and services remains strong, and as a result we have maintained our projection for full year revenues and profitability from three months ago. We continue to monitor economic conditions closely and will adjust our operating plans should the outlook for our core markets weaken," commented President and CEO Jennifer Rumsey.
- Also Read: Cummins Gets Its First Woman CEO - Read More For Details
- FY22 Outlook, reaffirmed: Cummins expects revenues to be up 8% and EBITDA of ~15.5%.
- The company plans to return ~50% of operating cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.
- Price Action: CMI shares are trading higher by 1.91% at $222.01 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.