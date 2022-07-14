Cummins Gets Its First Woman CEO - Read More For Details

- Cummins Inc. CMI has promoted Jennifer Rumsey to the role of President and CEO, effective August 1, 2022; currently, she serves as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).
- Tom Linebarger will end his term as Chief Executive Officer but will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
- Rumsey will be the seventh CEO and first woman to lead the company since it was founded in 1919.
- Rumsey has overseen Cummins’ global operations since taking on the role of COO in March 2021. In February 2022, she was elected to the Cummins Board and will maintain her seat on the board.
- Price Action: CMI shares are trading lower by 2.19% at $195.21 on the last check Thursday.
