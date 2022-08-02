Marriott Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

- Marriott International Inc MAR reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 69.5% year-on-year to $5.34 billion, beating the consensus of $4.92 billion.
- Comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 70.6% worldwide, 66.1% in the U.S. & Canada, and 87.8% in international markets, compared to Q2 FY21.
- Comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR declined 2.9% worldwide, 14.1% in international markets, but increased 1.3% in the U.S. & Canada compared to Q2 FY19.
- Total expenses rose 64.7% Y/Y to $4.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1 billion.
- The operating margin for the quarter was 17.7%, with operating income nearly doubling to $950 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.80 beat the analyst consensus of $1.54.
- The company added roughly 17,000 rooms globally during Q2.
- Marriott resumed share repurchases in Q2, repurchasing 1.9 million shares of common stock for $300 million. Year-to-date through July 29, the company has repurchased 2.9 million shares for $448 million.
- Outlook: Marriott sees Q3 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR growth of Flat to +3% versus 3Q19. Adjusted EPS of $1.59 - $1.69, versus the consensus of $1.60.
- The company expects FY22 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR decline of 6% - 3%. Adjusted EPS of $6.33 - $6.59, against the consensus of $5.97.
- Price Action: MAR shares are trading higher by 1.42% at $157.30 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.