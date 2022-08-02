DuPont Revises Annual Guidance, Trails Wall Street Estimates, Shares Tick Lower

by

DuPont de Nemours Inc DD Q2 sales increased 7% Y/Y to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $4.2 billion.

Q2 sales increased 7% Y/Y to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $4.2 billion. Organic growth of 9% consisted of an 8% increase in price and a 1% increase in volume bolstered by strong demand for semiconductor technologies and construction materials.

Operating EBITDA reached $829 million+ 6% with a margin of almost 25%.

The adjusted EPS of $0.88 increased 11% versus the year-ago period, missing the consensus of $1.13.

The company said pricing actions continue to fully offset higher inflationary costs from raw materials, logistics, and energy.

DuPont lowered its FY22 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.27 - $3.43 from its previous guidance of $3.20 - $3.50 and down compared to the consensus of $4.94. It also toned down its annual sales forecast to $13 billion - $13.4 billion, from $13.3 - $13.7 billion outlined earlier.

Dupont said net sales and operating core earnings in Q3 would be slightly weaker than Q2 due to currency headwinds and the absence of the Biomaterials sales contribution.

For Q3, the company sees sales of $3.17 - $3.37 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.81, below the consensus of $4.17 billion and $1.10.

Price Action: DD shares are down 1.18% at $59.49 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

