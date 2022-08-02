Recap: Cummins Q2 Earnings

Cummins CMI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cummins beat estimated earnings by 9.66%, reporting an EPS of $4.77 versus an estimate of $4.35.
Revenue was up $475.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 3.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cummins's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.56
|3.15
|3.91
|4.03
|EPS Actual
|4.04
|2.85
|3.69
|4.10
|Revenue Estimate
|6.03B
|5.79B
|5.87B
|5.99B
|Revenue Actual
|6.38B
|5.85B
|5.97B
|6.11B
