Blueprint Medicines: Q2 Earnings Insights

Blueprint Medicines BPMC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Blueprint Medicines missed estimated earnings by 20.18%, reporting an EPS of $-2.68 versus an estimate of $-2.23.
Revenue was up $9.25 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Blueprint Medicines's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.94
|-1.65
|-1.63
|-1.86
|EPS Actual
|-1.79
|-0.99
|-2
|-1.86
|Revenue Estimate
|36.65M
|102.69M
|42.47M
|19.01M
|Revenue Actual
|62.73M
|107.02M
|24.19M
|27.30M
