Marathon Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Marathon Petroleum MPC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marathon Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 37.61%, reporting an EPS of $10.61 versus an estimate of $7.71.

Revenue was up $24.41 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 3.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marathon Petroleum's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.11 0.55 0.71 0.53 EPS Actual 1.49 1.30 0.73 0.67 Revenue Estimate 32.06B 24.33B 22.65B 21.61B Revenue Actual 38.38B 35.61B 32.61B 29.83B

