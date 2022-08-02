Marathon Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Marathon Petroleum MPC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marathon Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 37.61%, reporting an EPS of $10.61 versus an estimate of $7.71.
Revenue was up $24.41 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 3.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marathon Petroleum's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.11
|0.55
|0.71
|0.53
|EPS Actual
|1.49
|1.30
|0.73
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|32.06B
|24.33B
|22.65B
|21.61B
|Revenue Actual
|38.38B
|35.61B
|32.61B
|29.83B
