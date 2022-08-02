Recap: SunCoke Energy Q2 Earnings

SunCoke Energy SXC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

SunCoke Energy missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $137.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 3.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SunCoke Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.22 0.17 0.09 EPS Actual 0.35 0.15 0.27 0.27 Revenue Estimate 372.00M 472.20M 405.80M 319.45M Revenue Actual 439.80M 365.30M 366.50M 364.30M

