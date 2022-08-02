Recap: SunCoke Energy Q2 Earnings

SunCoke Energy SXC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SunCoke Energy missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $137.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 3.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SunCoke Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.22
|0.17
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.15
|0.27
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|372.00M
|472.20M
|405.80M
|319.45M
|Revenue Actual
|439.80M
|365.30M
|366.50M
|364.30M
