Recap: Syneos Health Q2 Earnings

Syneos Health SYNH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Syneos Health beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $1.2.
Revenue was up $78.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.73% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Syneos Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.95
|1.43
|1.17
|0.96
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|1.48
|1.22
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|1.32B
|1.41B
|1.34B
|1.27B
|Revenue Actual
|1.34B
|1.37B
|1.35B
|1.28B
To track all earnings releases for Syneos Health visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews