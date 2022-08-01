Titan Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

Titan Intl TWI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Titan Intl beat estimated earnings by 19.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $134.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 16.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Titan Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.17 0.17 0.15 EPS Actual 0.44 0.39 0.17 0.22 Revenue Estimate 506.35M 441.59M 415.78M 395.20M Revenue Actual 556.00M 487.68M 450.38M 438.64M

To track all earnings releases for Titan Intl visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.