Titan Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

Titan Intl TWI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Titan Intl beat estimated earnings by 19.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $134.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 16.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Titan Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.17
|0.17
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.39
|0.17
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|506.35M
|441.59M
|415.78M
|395.20M
|Revenue Actual
|556.00M
|487.68M
|450.38M
|438.64M
