Recap: Williams Companies Q2 Earnings

Williams Companies WMB reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Williams Companies beat estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $207.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Williams Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.34
|0.28
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.39
|0.34
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|2.93B
|2.38B
|2.12B
|1.96B
|Revenue Actual
|2.52B
|3.26B
|2.48B
|2.28B
To track all earnings releases for Williams Companies visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.