ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Alliance Res Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 1, 2022 7:51 AM | 1 min read

 

Alliance Res Partners ARLP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alliance Res Partners beat estimated earnings by 32.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $0.93.

Revenue was up $254.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 5.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alliance Res Partners's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.57 0.69 0.36 0.21
EPS Actual 0.28 0.40 0.44 0.34
Revenue Estimate 485.70M 462.30M 417.90M 372.70M
Revenue Actual 460.86M 473.47M 415.44M 362.44M

To track all earnings releases for Alliance Res Partners visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews