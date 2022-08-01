Alliance Res Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights

Alliance Res Partners ARLP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alliance Res Partners beat estimated earnings by 32.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $0.93.

Revenue was up $254.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 5.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alliance Res Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.69 0.36 0.21 EPS Actual 0.28 0.40 0.44 0.34 Revenue Estimate 485.70M 462.30M 417.90M 372.70M Revenue Actual 460.86M 473.47M 415.44M 362.44M

