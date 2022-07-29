Recap: LyondellBasell Industries Q2 Earnings

LyondellBasell Industries LYB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LyondellBasell Industries beat estimated earnings by 12.1%, reporting an EPS of $5.19 versus an estimate of $4.63.
Revenue was up $3.28 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 0.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LyondellBasell Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.52
|3.97
|5.69
|5.11
|EPS Actual
|4
|3.63
|5.25
|6.13
|Revenue Estimate
|12.51B
|11.95B
|11.12B
|10.74B
|Revenue Actual
|13.16B
|12.83B
|12.70B
|11.56B
To track all earnings releases for LyondellBasell Industries visit their earnings calendar here.
