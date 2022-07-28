Why Did Fresenius Medical Care Shares Plunge To 52-Week Low

- Shares of kidney dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co FMS touched a 52-week low after the company cut its earnings outlook as costs surged and a U.S. staff shortage.
- The company flagged a decline in net income around a high teens percentage range and withdrew its 2025 targets.
- It also expects sales growth at the lower end of the previous forecast range.
- The company reported preliminary Q2 sales of €4.76 billion, +10% Y/Y but almost flat on constant currency.
- Operating income fell 20% to €341 million, while adjusted operating income was up 3% to €445 million.
- Adjusted Net income remained flat at €225 million.
- The company expects pressures from the U.S. labor market to persist in the year's second half.
- It said it no longer expected to achieve organic revenue growth in North American health care services this year.
- New CEO Carla Kriwet will start by October. Rice Powell will step down as CEO effective September 30.
- Price Action: FMS shares are down 14.3% at $19.28 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.