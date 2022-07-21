Herc Holdings Reports Mixed Q2 Results; Plans To Utilize 2014 Share Repurchase Authorization

by

reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 30.5% year-on-year, to $640.40 million, beating the consensus of $630.14 million. Equipment rental revenue increased 35.1% Y/Y to $605.4 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 31.1% Y/Y to $97.0 million.

Pricing increased 5.5% compared to 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 36.8% Y/Y to $284.2 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin increased 210 basis points Y/Y to 44.4%.

Cash and equivalents totaled $52.1 million as of June 30, 2022.

Adjusted EPS of $2.47 missed the analyst consensus of $2.64.

: Herc narrowed its FY22 adjusted EBITDA outlook to $1.195 billion - $1.245 billion (prior view $1.175 billion - $1.245 billion). Price Action: HRI shares are trading lower by 0.89% at $101.40 on the last check Thursday.

