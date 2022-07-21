by

Pool Corp POOL reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 15% year-on-year, to $2.06 billion, missing the consensus of $2.14 billion.

reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 15% year-on-year, to $2.06 billion, missing the consensus of $2.14 billion. EPS of $7.63 beat the consensus of $7.54.

Gross profit increased 21% Y/Y to $666.8 million, while gross margin expanded 150 basis points Y/Y to 32.4%.

Selling and administrative expenses rose 16% Y/Y to $247.9 million.

The operating margin expanded 150 basis points to 20.4%, and the operating income for the quarter rose 24% to $418.9 million.

Cash and equivalents totaled $91.5 million as of June 30, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months declined to $28.7 million from $187.2 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA of $432.5 million increased 23.7% Y/Y.

"While we continue to be limited by supply chain and labor constraints, supply chain dynamics are improving," said CEO Peter D. Arvan.

Outlook : Pool sees FY22 EPS of $18.38 - $19.13 (prior view $18.34 - $19.09), against the consensus of $18.89.

: Pool sees FY22 EPS of $18.38 - $19.13 (prior view $18.34 - $19.09), against the consensus of $18.89. The company updated its annual earnings guidance range to include the $0.04 tax benefit from ASU 2016-09.

Price Action: POOL shares are trading lower by 9.49% at $359.08 on Thursday.

POOL shares are trading lower by 9.49% at $359.08 on Thursday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.