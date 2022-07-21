ñol

Domino's Pizza Q2 Bottom-Line Lags Street View As Inflation Bites

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 21, 2022 10:46 AM | 1 min read
  • Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3.2% year-on-year, to $1.06 billion, beating the consensus of $1.05 billion.
  • Global retail sales increased 1.5%, excluding the negative impact of foreign currency. Without adjusting for the impact of foreign currency, global retail sales declined 3.0%.
  • Same-store sales in the U.S. fell 2.9%, while International same-store sales (excluding foreign currency impact) increased 2.2%.
  • The gross margin for the quarter contracted 320 basis points to 36.3%.
  • The operating margin for the quarter compressed 180 basis points to 16.7%.
  • EPS of $2.82 missed the analyst consensus of $2.88.
  • The company held $114.4 million in cash and equivalents and had a total debt of $5.05 billion as of June 19, 2022.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for six months was $153.4 million, with a free cash flow of $120.8 million as of June 19, 2022.
  • "We continued to navigate a difficult labor market, especially for delivery drivers, in addition to inflationary pressures combined with COVID and stimulus-fueled sales comps from the prior two years in the U.S.," said CEO Russell Weiner. 
  • Outlook: Dominos expects FY22 food basket pricing increase of 13% - 15% (previously 10% - 12%).
  • It expects FY22 capital expenditure of $120 million.
  • Price Action: DPZ shares are trading higher by 0.02% at $410.04 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

