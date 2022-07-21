by

Marlboro-maker Philip Morris International Inc PM reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3.1% year-on-year, to $7.83 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.67 billion.

Cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume in Q2 rose by 1.1% Y/Y, with 15.7% growth in the Middle East & Africa.

Marlboro cigarette shipment volume increased 7.2%, mainly driven by PMI Duty-Free, Russia, and Turkey. Chesterfield shipment volume jumped 19.7%, and Sampoerna A saw a 6.5% hike.

Pro forma total IQOS users at Q2 end was about 19 million, a 20.5% rise Y/Y.

Revenue from smoke-free products accounted for 29.9% of total revenue.

Adjusted operating margin for the quarter compressed from 44.3% to 41.2%, with $3.2 billion in adjusted operating income.

Adjusted EPS of $1.32 beat the consensus of $1.25.

The company held $5 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

Outlook : Philip Morris expects FY22 pro forma adjusted EPS of $5.23 - $5.34 and pro forma adjusted EPS, ex-currency, of $6.09 - $6.20, versus the estimate of $5.45.

Price Action: PM shares are trading higher by 2.42% at $92.00 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

