Trustco Bank's Earnings: A Preview

Trustco Bank TRST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Trustco Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

Trustco Bank bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Trustco Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.740 0.720 0.690 EPS Actual 0.89 0.845 0.871 0.748 Price Change % -3.3% 5.12% 1.15% -3.51%

Stock Performance

Shares of Trustco Bank were trading at $31.68 as of July 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.