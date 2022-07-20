ñol

Read How Lithia Motors Fared In Q2

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 8:58 AM | 1 min read
  • Lithia Motors Inc LAD reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 20.5% year-on-year to $7.24 billion, missing the consensus of $7.27 billion.
  • New vehicle retail revenues increased 3.3% Y/Y, and used vehicle retail revenues rose 39.1%.
  • Driveway reached 2.3 million monthly visitors in June and a 740% increase in transactions versus June 2021.
  • Total vehicle gross profit per unit improved by 14.7%. Gross profit increased 21.6% Y/Y to $1.35 billion, and the gross margin expanded 20 basis points to 18.7%.
  • The operating margin was 7.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 18.4% to $528.3 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $12.18 beat the analyst consensus of $12.06.
  • Lithia Motors held $113.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • The Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.42 per share payable on August 26, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 12, 2022.
  • Price Action: LAD shares are trading 1.88% lower at $290.00 in premarket on Wednesday.

