Northern Trust: Q2 Earnings Insights

Northern Trust NTRS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Northern Trust missed estimated earnings by 4.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.86 versus an estimate of $1.95.
Revenue was up $189.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Northern Trust's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.64
|1.81
|1.67
|1.72
|EPS Actual
|1.77
|1.91
|1.80
|1.79
|Revenue Estimate
|1.69B
|1.65B
|1.61B
|1.58B
|Revenue Actual
|1.72B
|1.67B
|1.63B
|1.58B
