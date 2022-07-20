Recap: SKF Q2 Earnings

SKF SKFRY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SKF missed estimated earnings by 18.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was down $55.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 2.08% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for SKF visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.