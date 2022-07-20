Recap: ASML Holding Q2 Earnings

ASML Holding ASML reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ASML Holding missed estimated earnings by 1.05%, reporting an EPS of $3.77 versus an estimate of $3.81.
Revenue was up $945.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 2.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ASML Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.80
|4.28
|4.79
|2.93
|EPS Actual
|1.94
|5.01
|5.02
|3.04
|Revenue Estimate
|3.88B
|5.84B
|6.30B
|4.92B
|Revenue Actual
|3.97B
|5.70B
|6.18B
|4.84B
