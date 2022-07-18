$1000 Invested In Seagen 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Seagen SGEN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 14.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.09%. Currently, Seagen has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion.

Buying $1000 In SGEN: If an investor had bought $1000 of SGEN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $17,243.39 today based on a price of $169.68 for SGEN at the time of writing.

Seagen's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.