Goldman Sachs Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Goldman Sachs Group GS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Goldman Sachs Group beat estimated earnings by 6.62%, reporting an EPS of $7.73 versus an estimate of $7.25.

Revenue was down $3.52 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.94 which was followed by a 0.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Goldman Sachs Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 8.82 11.73 10.11 10.23 EPS Actual 10.76 10.81 14.93 15.02 Revenue Estimate 11.83B 12.01B 11.67B 12.17B Revenue Actual 12.93B 12.64B 13.61B 15.39B

To track all earnings releases for Goldman Sachs Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.