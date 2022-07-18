Goldman Sachs Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Goldman Sachs Group GS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Goldman Sachs Group beat estimated earnings by 6.62%, reporting an EPS of $7.73 versus an estimate of $7.25.
Revenue was down $3.52 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.94 which was followed by a 0.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Goldman Sachs Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|8.82
|11.73
|10.11
|10.23
|EPS Actual
|10.76
|10.81
|14.93
|15.02
|Revenue Estimate
|11.83B
|12.01B
|11.67B
|12.17B
|Revenue Actual
|12.93B
|12.64B
|13.61B
|15.39B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
