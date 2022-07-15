Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Wells Fargo WFC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $17.60 billion.

• Progressive PGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $12.46 billion.

• PNC Financial Services Gr PNC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion.

• UnitedHealth Group UNH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.20 per share on revenue of $79.68 billion.

• State Street STT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

• U.S. Bancorp USB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $5.88 billion.

• Bank of New York Mellon BK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.17 billion.

• BlackRock BLK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.12 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.

• Citigroup C is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $18.12 billion.

