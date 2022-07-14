American Outdoor Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

American Outdoor Brands AOUT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Outdoor Brands beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was down $18.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 6.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Outdoor Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.76
|0.40
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.58
|0.48
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|72.57M
|82.23M
|57.35M
|65.03M
|Revenue Actual
|70.11M
|70.76M
|60.77M
|64.47M
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.76
|0.40
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.58
|0.48
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|72.57M
|82.23M
|57.35M
|65.03M
|Revenue Actual
|70.11M
|70.76M
|60.77M
|64.47M
To track all earnings releases for American Outdoor Brands visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.