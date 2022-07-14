ñol

American Outdoor Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 5:07 PM | 1 min read

American Outdoor Brands AOUT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Outdoor Brands beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was down $18.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 6.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Outdoor Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.46 0.76 0.40 0.23
EPS Actual 0.52 0.58 0.48 0.34
Revenue Estimate 72.57M 82.23M 57.35M 65.03M
Revenue Actual 70.11M 70.76M 60.77M 64.47M

To track all earnings releases for American Outdoor Brands visit their earnings calendar here.

