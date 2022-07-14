Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Keurig Dr Pepper Stock In The Last 5 Years

Keurig Dr Pepper KDP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.69%. Currently, Keurig Dr Pepper has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion.

Buying $100 In KDP: If an investor had bought $100 of KDP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $247.46 today based on a price of $35.97 for KDP at the time of writing.

