Cintas Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13% year-on-year to $2.07 billion, beating the consensus of $2.01 billion. The organic revenue growth rate was 12.7% for the quarter. The organic revenue growth rates for the Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services reportable operating segments were 10.5% and 15.1%, respectively.

The gross margin contracted by 120 basis points Y/Y to 45.6% in the quarter.

Selling and administrative expenses were $541.75 million. Operating income increased 13.5% to $404.4 million, while the operating margin expanded by 10 basis points to 19.5%.

EPS of $2.81 beat the analyst consensus of $2.67.

The company held $90.47 million in cash and equivalents as of May 31, 2022.

: Cintas sees FY23 revenue of $8.47 billion - $8.58 billion, above the consensus of $8.33 billion. The company expects FY23 EPS of $11.90 - $12.30 versus the consensus of $12.24.

Price Action: CTAS shares are trading higher by 1.33% at $382.60 on the last check Thursday.

