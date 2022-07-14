ñol

U.S. Producer Prices Might Increase By This Much In June, Here's The Major Macro Issues For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 14, 2022 6:12 AM | 1 min read

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday as investors are awaiting earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and Morgan Stanley MS, due to be released today.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims coming in at 234,000 for the July 9 week, compared to 235,000 in the previous week.
  • The Producer Price Index for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices are projected to rise 0.8% on the month in June to match May's growth. The annual rate, however, is seen easing to 10.4% from 10.8%.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

