$100 Invested In Digital Realty Trust 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Digital Realty Trust DLR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.16%. Currently, Digital Realty Trust has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion.

Buying $100 In DLR: If an investor had bought $100 of DLR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $325.20 today based on a price of $122.80 for DLR at the time of writing.

Digital Realty Trust's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

