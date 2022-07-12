ñol

InMode Shares Jump On Better Than Expected Q2 Interim Earnings

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 12, 2022 10:18 AM | 1 min read
  • InMode Ltd INMD expects Q2 sales of $113.0 million - $113.3 million, beating the consensus of $103.13 million.
  • The company sees the adjusted EPS of $0.57 to $0.58, surpassing the consensus of $0.51, with a gross margin of 83% - 85%.
  • For FY22, InMode forecasts sales of $425 million - $435 million, up from prior guidance of $415-$425 million.
  • "Our record results in the second quarter of 2022 are an indication of the strong demand for our proprietary technologies in the aesthetic surgical field. This positive momentum reinforces our confidence going into the second half of the year, and we are happy to increase our full-year guidance range from $415-$425 million to $425-$435 million," commented Moshe Mizrahy, InMode's CEO.
  • InMode will release its second quarter of 2022 financial results on July 28.
  • Price Action: INMD shares are up 11.70% at $25.80 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

