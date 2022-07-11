$1000 Invested In AutoZone 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

AutoZone AZO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.66%. Currently, AutoZone has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion.

Buying $1000 In AZO: If an investor had bought $1000 of AZO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,261.97 today based on a price of $2161.46 for AZO at the time of writing.

AutoZone's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.