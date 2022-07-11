$1000 Invested In Broadcom 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Broadcom AVGO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 19.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.76%. Currently, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In AVGO: If an investor had bought $1000 of AVGO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $14,748.32 today based on a price of $482.86 for AVGO at the time of writing.

Broadcom's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.