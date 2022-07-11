$1000 Invested In AmerisourceBergen 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

AmerisourceBergen ABC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.54%. Currently, AmerisourceBergen has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In ABC: If an investor had bought $1000 of ABC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,595.79 today based on a price of $141.80 for ABC at the time of writing.

AmerisourceBergen's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.