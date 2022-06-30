Recap: Bassett Furniture Q2 Earnings

Bassett Furniture Indus BSET reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bassett Furniture Indus beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was up $4.65 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 2.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bassett Furniture Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.44
|0.31
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.52
|0.31
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|109.86M
|122.47M
|119.50M
|116.20M
|Revenue Actual
|117.86M
|129.90M
|118.91M
|124.06M
To track all earnings releases for Bassett Furniture Indus visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.