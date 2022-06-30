Recap: Bassett Furniture Q2 Earnings

Bassett Furniture Indus BSET reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bassett Furniture Indus beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $4.65 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 2.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bassett Furniture Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.44 0.31 0.35 EPS Actual 0.57 0.52 0.31 0.60 Revenue Estimate 109.86M 122.47M 119.50M 116.20M Revenue Actual 117.86M 129.90M 118.91M 124.06M

To track all earnings releases for Bassett Furniture Indus visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.