ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Earnings Scheduled For June 30, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 7:13 AM | 1 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $152.71 million.

• Simply Good Foods SMPL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $294.11 million.

• Constellation Brands STZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $32.06 billion.

• Acuity Brands AYI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $985.42 million.

• Renalytix RNLX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $700.00 thousand.

• Lindsay LNN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $188.95 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Micron Technology MU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $8.64 billion.

• Accolade ACCD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $81.97 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarkets