Earnings Scheduled For June 30, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $152.71 million.

• Simply Good Foods SMPL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $294.11 million.

• Constellation Brands STZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $32.06 billion.

• Acuity Brands AYI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $985.42 million.

• Renalytix RNLX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $700.00 thousand.

• Lindsay LNN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $188.95 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Micron Technology MU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $8.64 billion.

• Accolade ACCD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $81.97 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.