$100 Invested In Keurig Dr Pepper 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Keurig Dr Pepper KDP has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.64%. Currently, Keurig Dr Pepper has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion.

Buying $100 In KDP: If an investor had bought $100 of KDP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $511.97 today based on a price of $35.90 for KDP at the time of writing.

Keurig Dr Pepper's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.