Barnes & Noble Education: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 7:26 AM | 1 min read
Barnes & Noble Education: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Barnes & Noble Education BNED reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Barnes & Noble Education missed estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was up $38.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 3.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Barnes & Noble Education's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate -0.18 0.58 -0.89 -0.57
EPS Actual -0.56 0.46 -0.78 -0.64
Revenue Estimate 433.79M 663.30M 225.60M 230.46M
Revenue Actual 402.80M 626.98M 240.79M 222.78M

To track all earnings releases for Barnes & Noble Education visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews