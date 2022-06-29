Barnes & Noble Education: Q4 Earnings Insights

Barnes & Noble Education BNED reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Barnes & Noble Education missed estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was up $38.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 3.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Barnes & Noble Education's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.18 0.58 -0.89 -0.57 EPS Actual -0.56 0.46 -0.78 -0.64 Revenue Estimate 433.79M 663.30M 225.60M 230.46M Revenue Actual 402.80M 626.98M 240.79M 222.78M

