If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $2,700 Today

Estee Lauder Cos EL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.08%. Currently, Estee Lauder Cos has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion.

Buying $1000 In EL: If an investor had bought $1000 of EL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,707.23 today based on a price of $259.84 for EL at the time of writing.

Estee Lauder Cos's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

