Earnings Scheduled For June 28, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Jupai Hldgs JP is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Enerpac Tool Group EPAC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $155.10 million.

• TD Synnex SNX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $15.29 billion.

• Cognyte Software CGNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $112.60 million.

• Roivant Sciences ROIV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $13.35 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• LiveOne LVO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $20.36 million.

• Aethlon Medical AEMD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $720.00 thousand.

• Progress Software PRGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $146.93 million.

• AeroVironment AVAV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $135.30 million.

• Beyond Air XAIR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

