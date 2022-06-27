Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Salesforce 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Salesforce CRM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.93%. Currently, Salesforce has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion.

Buying $1000 In CRM: If an investor had bought $1000 of CRM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,088.82 today based on a price of $181.37 for CRM at the time of writing.

Salesforce's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.