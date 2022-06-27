If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $200 Today

Centene CNC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.19%. Currently, Centene has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion.

Buying $100 In CNC: If an investor had bought $100 of CNC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $211.57 today based on a price of $84.57 for CNC at the time of writing.

Centene's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

