$1000 Invested In Brookfield Asset Mgmt 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.29%. Currently, Brookfield Asset Mgmt has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion.

Buying $1000 In BAM: If an investor had bought $1000 of BAM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,269.29 today based on a price of $45.78 for BAM at the time of writing.

Brookfield Asset Mgmt's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

