$100 Invested In Baidu 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Baidu BIDU has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 14.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.72%. Currently, Baidu has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion.

Buying $100 In BIDU: If an investor had bought $100 of BIDU stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,635.75 today based on a price of $152.29 for BIDU at the time of writing.

Baidu's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.