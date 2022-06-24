ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Earnings Scheduled For June 24, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 24, 2022 7:21 AM | 1 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• China Online Education Gr COE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CarMax KMX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $9.12 billion.

• Huize Holding HUIZ is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kanzhun BZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $165.98 million.

• Quotient QTNT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $8.17 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Fuwei Films (Holdings) FFHL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarkets