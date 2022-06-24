Earnings Scheduled For June 24, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• China Online Education Gr COE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• CarMax KMX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $9.12 billion.
• Huize Holding HUIZ is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Kanzhun BZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $165.98 million.
• Quotient QTNT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $8.17 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Fuwei Films (Holdings) FFHL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
