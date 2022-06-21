Recap: Acasti Pharma Q4 Earnings

Acasti Pharma ACST reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Acasti Pharma beat estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 4.92% increase in the share price the next day.

