Recap: Lennar Q2 Earnings

Lennar LEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lennar beat estimated earnings by 17.84%, reporting an EPS of $4.69 versus an estimate of $3.98.
Revenue was up $1.93 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lennar's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.6
|4.15
|3.28
|2.36
|EPS Actual
|2.7
|4.36
|3.27
|2.95
|Revenue Estimate
|6.08B
|8.20B
|6.86B
|5.91B
|Revenue Actual
|6.20B
|8.43B
|6.94B
|6.43B
