$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $600 Today

PT Telkom Indonesia TLK has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.61%. Currently, PT Telkom Indonesia has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion.

Buying $100 In TLK: If an investor had bought $100 of TLK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $598.46 today based on a price of $27.22 for TLK at the time of writing.

PT Telkom Indonesia's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.