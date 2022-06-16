$100 Invested In Block 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Block SQ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.23%. Currently, Block has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion.

Buying $100 In SQ: If an investor had bought $100 of SQ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $237.50 today based on a price of $57.49 for SQ at the time of writing.

Block's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

